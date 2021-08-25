Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Taiwan central bank says economy not overheating, inflation stable
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Taiwan central bank says economy not overheating, inflation stable

Taiwan central bank says economy not overheating, inflation stable

FILE PHOTO: A staff member stands beside the Taiwanese Central Bank logo in Taipei, Taiwan February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

25 Aug 2021 03:34PM (Updated: 25 Aug 2021 03:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI : Taiwan's economy is not overheating and inflation is well under control, central bank governor Yang Chin-long said on Wednesday, as he responded to lawmakers' questions about prospects for an interest rate rise.

The central bank cut the benchmark discount rate to 1.125per cent in March last year, a historic low, as the COVID-19 pandemic began to bite, where it has remained ever since.

Taiwan's economy has remained resilient throughout the pandemic, largely on demand for its tech exports like laptops and tablets to support the work and study from home trend that kept millions away from offices and schools around the world.

Yang, asked my lawmakers visiting the central bank when Taiwan might raise rates, said it depended on inflation.

"On monetary policy you need mainly to look at prices," he said.

"So far, (the economy) won't overheat," Yang said, pointing to inflation of around 1.6per cent to 1.7per cent, compared with more than 3per cent in the United States.

"For the United States to unwind, and raise interest rates, inflation must exceed 3per cent or 4per cent," he added. "Of course, you can't compare Taiwan with the United States. Our monetary policy, compared to the United States and other advanced countries, is not super loose."

Compared with the United States, Japan or Europe, Taiwan's central bank did not go on a bond buying spree and only cut its benchmark rate once, Yang said.

The bank holds its next quarterly meeting, where it makes rate decisions, on Sept. 23.

Taiwan's economy will grow at its fastest pace in more than a decade in 2021, the statistics office said this month, upgrading its outlook on a strong rebound in exports.

(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us