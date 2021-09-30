Logo
Taiwan central bank says GDP may grow 6per cent this year
FILE PHOTO: A police officer stands beside the Taiwanese Central Bank logo in Taipei, Taiwan February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

30 Sep 2021 09:49AM (Updated: 30 Sep 2021 10:08AM)
TAIPEI : Taiwan Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday that the economy may grow 6per cent this year though that depends on trade and domestic consumption growth.

Yang, taking lawmaker questions in parliament, said whether to raise Taiwan's benchmark interest rate will need the consideration of the impact of tightening of monetary policies of advanced countries like the United States on Taiwan, as well as inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

