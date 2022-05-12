Taiwan central bank says it may revise down 2022 economic growth forecast

TAIPEI :Taiwan's central bank is still moving in towards tightening monetary policy, although it may revise down its economic growth forecast for this year due to the Ukraine war and rising cases of COVID-19 at home, governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday.

In a surprise move in March, the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate and by a much bigger margin than some expected, citing concerns about inflation, which have been driven by supply chain disruptions from the war in Ukraine.

The central bank in March also slightly raised its economic growth outlook for the year, to 4.05 per cent from 4.03 per cent, and increased its outlook for consumer prices to 2.37 per cent from 1.59 per cent.

Taking lawmaker questions in parliament, Yang described the Ukraine war and rise in Taiwan's domestic COVID-19 cases as "unexpected" but with far reaching effects for the economy.

"Both are grey rhinos," he added, referring to something that is a very obvious yet ignored threat.

Taiwan's economic growth will declining from the second half of the year, dragged lower by the impact of the ongoing war, and the rapid rise in U.S. interest rates on the global economy, Yang said.

Taiwan's export-dependent economy has boomed on demand for semiconductors, a market Taiwanese companies dominate.

Yang said that inflation should come down in the third and fourth quarters but remain above 2 per cent, and that he did not foresee the economy suffering from stagflation.

Taiwan's consumer price index in April rose 3.38 per cent from a year earlier, a more than nine-year high and the ninth month in a row it had increased beyond the central bank's 2 per cent warning line, driven largely by rising global energy costs.

Yang has repeatedly said the central bank, which holds its next scheduled quarterly rate setting meeting on June 16, will move in the direction of monetary policy tightening this year.