Taiwan central bank says rate rises will depend on inflation
FILE PHOTO: A staff member stands beside the Taiwanese Central Bank logo in Taipei, Taiwan February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

13 Apr 2022 09:50AM (Updated: 13 Apr 2022 10:52AM)
TAIPEI :Taiwan central bank governor Yang Chin-long said on Wednesday inflation would slow by the third quarter and any rate rise decisions would depend on consumer price data.

In a surprise move last month, the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate and by a much bigger margin than some expected, citing concerns about inflation, which have been driven by supply chain disruptions from the war in Ukraine.

Taiwan's March consumer price index (CPI) rose an on-year 3.27 per cent, a more than nine-year high and the eighth month in a row it had increased beyond the central bank's 2 per cent warning line, driven by rising global energy costs due to the Ukraine war.

Taking lawmaker questions in parliament, Yang declined to provide details on future rate rise decisions. Asked whether each future increase would be a 12.5 basis point jump, he replied: "At present, I wouldn't dare to say that".

Yang said the depreciation of the Taiwan dollar, down around 5 per cent so far this year against the greenback, did add to inflationary pressures, but that the effect was mild so far.

The central bank will intervene to ensure the currency's stability, but it was normal for a currency to both rise and fall, he added.

He also said Taiwan's economic fundamentals were very good, with listed companies reporting good profits.

The central bank has previously said Taiwan's inflation is much milder than that in the United States and Europe.

Source: Reuters

