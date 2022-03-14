Logo
Taiwan central bank set to keep policy rate unchanged - for now
Taiwan central bank set to keep policy rate unchanged - for now

FILE PHOTO: A staff member stands beside the Taiwanese Central Bank logo in Taipei, Taiwan, Feb 26, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

14 Mar 2022 04:44PM (Updated: 14 Mar 2022 05:14PM)
TAIPEI: Taiwan's central bank is likely to keep its policy rate unchanged this week, according to a majority of economists polled by Reuters, with the economy performing strongly and inflation seen under more control than major Western countries.

The central bank is expected to leave the benchmark discount rate unchanged at 1.125 per cent on Thursday (Mar 17) at its quarterly meeting, 16 of the 20 economists surveyed said, after holding fire at its past seven meetings. It last moved, to cut the rate, in March of 2020.

The other four economists said they foresaw the bank raising the rate to 1.25 per cent. In their longer term forecasts, a majority of economists saw Taiwan raising the rate starting from the third quarter.

The central bank has said it will head in a tightening direction this year, following other major economies, and that it sees inflation as a key criteria for a rate move, though governor Yang Chin-long last week described price rises as "controllable".

Woods Chen, head of macroeconomics at Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting, said the central bank was in no rush to deal with inflation.

"It will handle it, but choose the right time," he said. "It will raise the rate this year, but at intervals, and the rises probably won't be too large."

Taiwan's February consumer price index (CPI) rose an on-year 2.36 per cent, below market expectations for a 2.7 per cent increase but rising above the central bank's 2 per cent target for the seventh month in a row.

By comparison, for the United States in the 12 months through February, CPI shot up 7.9 per cent, the biggest year-on-year increase since January 1982.

Taiwan's export-reliant economy has been supported by a global shortage of semiconductors that has filled Taiwanese chip-maker's order books.

The economy last year grew 6.45 per cent, which was the fastest rate in over a decade since it expanded 10.25 per cent in 2010.

The central bank will give its revised forecast for economic growth this year on Thursday, having predicted a 4.03 per cent expansion in December.

Directorate-General of budget, accounting and statistics Minister Chu Tzer-ming told lawmakers on Monday that first quarter growth would "perhaps" reach 3 per cent.

Source: Reuters

