Taiwan central bank surprises, raises benchmark rate to 1.375per cent
FILE PHOTO: A staff member stands beside the Taiwanese Central Bank logo in Taipei, Taiwan February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

17 Mar 2022 04:37PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 04:37PM)
TAIPEI : Taiwan's central bank raised its policy rate on Thursday in a surprise move, reflecting concerns about rising inflation and following the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate increase the previous day.

The central bank raised the benchmark discount rate to 1.375per cent from 1.125per cent, where it had stood since March of 2020, when it cut the rate to a historic low.

Sixteen of 20 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the central bank to keep the rate on hold at its quarterly monetary policy meeting.

(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Yimou Lee; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

