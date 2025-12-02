Taiwan charges Tokyo Electron unit in TSMC trade secrets case

TAIPEI, Dec 2 : Taiwan prosecutors said on Tuesday they had charged Tokyo Electron's Taiwan unit with violating the National Security Act and the Trade Secrets Act after a former employee was indicted for stealing trade secrets from chipmaker TSMC.

The unit could face fines of up to T$120 million ($3.82 million) if convicted, the prosecutors' statement added.

Tokyo Electron and its Taiwan unit did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Tokyo Electron said in August it had not confirmed any organisational involvement following the indictment of the ex-employee in Taiwan.

($1 = 31.3750 Taiwan dollars)