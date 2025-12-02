Taiwan charges Tokyo Electron’s Taiwan unit in TSMC trade secrets case

TAIPEI, Dec 2 : Taiwan prosecutors said on Tuesday they had charged Tokyo Electron's Taiwan unit with violating the National Security Act and the Trade Secrets Act after a former employee was indicted in August for alleged theft of trade secrets from chipmaker TSMC.

The prosecutors said in a statement that it was the first corporate indictment under Taiwan's National Security Act involving the alleged theft of national core critical technology trade secrets.

The unit could face fines of up to T$120 million ($3.8 million) if convicted, the prosecutors' statement added.

Prosecutors, after questioning the company's former employee identified only by his surname Chen, and relevant Tokyo Electron staff and reviewing the evidence together with the company’s written responses, concluded that the company had a legal duty to supervise Chen.

"However, apart from general and cautionary internal rules, the company lacked evidence of concrete preventive or managerial measures. Prosecutors therefore determined that the company failed to take necessary steps to prevent the offence and should bear corporate criminal liability under the relevant provisions," the statement said.

Tokyo Electron and its Taiwan unit did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Tokyo Electron said in August it had not confirmed any organisational involvement following the indictment of the ex-employee in Taiwan.

In August, Taiwan prosecutors indicted three people for theft of trade secrets from chipmaker TSMC, accusing them of conspiring to use the information to help Tokyo Electron in competing for TSMC supplier deals for the 2-nanometer process, its most advanced chip technology.

The defendants included an ex-TSMC employee, surnamed Chen, who after joining Tokyo Electron had solicited help from his former colleagues for the information on TSMC's technology trade secrets.

($1 = 31.3750 Taiwan dollars)