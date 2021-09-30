Taiwan sees upside from China power curbs if orders shifted

TAIPEI: Taiwan may benefit from orders being shifted to the island if China's power curbs lead to the country's exports being impacted, Taiwan Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday (Sep 30).

The world's second largest economy is grappling with power cuts and electricity rationing after a collision of tight coal supplies, tougher emissions standards and strong manufacturing demand has pushed the price of coal, the biggest source of China's electricity, to eye-watering records.

Yang, taking lawmaker questions in parliament, said that if China's power crunch caused its exports to do badly, there would be an "order transfer effect" for Taiwan, meaning manufacturers could shift production to the island.

The central bank is paying close attention to the impact of China's electricity problems on financial markets, Yang added.