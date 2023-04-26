Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Taiwan chipmaker UMC says some happy to use China capacity others shun
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Taiwan chipmaker UMC says some happy to use China capacity others shun

Taiwan chipmaker UMC says some happy to use China capacity others shun

FILE PHOTO: The logo of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is seen at the company’s lobby at Hsinchu Science Park in Hsinchu, Taiwan, September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

26 Apr 2023 07:11PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2023 07:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI : A shift away from made-in-China chips amid Sino-U.S. tensions has opened up capacity that some customers are happy to use, Taiwanese chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) said on Wednesday.

Many Western companies are reviewing their supply chains and reliance on China as a manufacturing base, with Washington stepping up curbs in particular aimed at hobbling Beijing's chip ambitions and slowing its technological and military advances.

Asked on an earnings call about U.S. and European chip designers shifting orders away from Chinese factories, UMC co-President Jason Wang said their customers were starting to "evaluate their supply chain resilience".

UMC could benefit from that, given the company makes chips in Taiwan, China, Singapore and Japan, Wang added.

"We are seeing some customers are moving products to other locations outside of China, but at the same time we also see some customers asking to take advantage of the China gap that creates," he said, without naming the companies.

Global tech demand has slumped in recent months as soaring inflation, rising interest rates and a gloomy world economic outlook have led consumers and businesses to tighten spending.

UMC, whose clients include U.S. company Qualcomm Inc and Germany's Infineon, reported a 14.5 per cent year-on-year fall in first-quarter revenue to T$54.2 billion ($1.77 billion), down 20.1 per cent from the previous quarter with wafer shipments dropping 17.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

"2023 will be a challenging year," Wang said. "The recovery will be much slower than we anticipated."

However, the company kept its guidance for capital spending this year of $3 billion, compared with $2.7 billion for last year, and said it saw strong demand from automotive chips driven by electric vehicles and autonomous driving.

Bigger Taiwanese rival TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, last week reported a surprise 2 per cent rise in first-quarter profit but forecast a 16 per cent plunge in sales for the second quarter amid an inventory glut and as a weakening global economy has clouded the demand outlook.

($1 = 30.6960 Taiwan dollars)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.