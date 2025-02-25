Taiwan economy ministry has received no information about any TSMC investment in Intel, US

TAIPEI : Taiwan's economy minister said on Tuesday his ministry had not received information about an overseas investment application by Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC, when asked about possible investment in Intel and the United States.

U.S. media has reported that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to companies including Apple and Nvidia, has been in talks to potentially take a stake in Intel.

Neither TSMC nor Intel has confirmed the reports.

Any large overseas investment by a Taiwanese company needs government approval, specifically from the economy ministry's investment review commission.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei, Economy Minister Kuo Jyh-huei said he could not comment on market rumours, and the ministry would only have "certain discussions" if it received an official "report" from TSMC.

"Because it involves foreign investment it would go through our investment commission. So far we have not received any information, so I have no way to comment on this issue," Kuo said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised Taiwan, saying it has taken away American semiconductor business and that he wants manufacturing to return to the United States.

Trump has threatened to put tariffs both on semiconductor imports and countries with which the United States has a large trade imbalance.

Taiwan runs a large trade surplus with the United States.

Earlier this month, one of the economy ministry's deputy ministers, Cynthia Kiang, visited the United States for talks.

Kuo said that trip was to "collect information" and talk with current and former U.S. officials.

He did not elaborate.