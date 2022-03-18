Taiwan Feb export orders likely to rise for 24th straight month - Reuters Poll

TAIPEI : Taiwan's export orders likely rose in February for the 24th straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, supported by sustained global demand for semiconductors and tech products.

The median forecast from a poll of 12 economists expects export orders to rise 12.75per cent from a year ago. Forecasts for growth ranged from 8per cent to as high as 19per cent.

The island's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, rose 11.7per cent to $58.87 billion in January, though that was the slowest growth rate in 15 months.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asian exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The island's manufacturers, including the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants including Apple Inc.

The data for February will be released on Monday.

(Poll compiled by Vivek Mishra and Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Rashmi Aich)