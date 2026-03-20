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Taiwan February export orders miss forecasts
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Business

Taiwan February export orders miss forecasts

Taiwan February export orders miss forecasts

Containers and equipment sit at the Port of Keelung, Taiwan, August 7, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang

20 Mar 2026 04:41PM (Updated: 20 Mar 2026 04:51PM)
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Source: Reuters
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