Taiwan February exports seen down 14%, inflation to ease

TAIPEI: Taiwan's exports likely dropped 14 per cent in February, according to the median forecast of 21 analysts polled by Reuters, smaller than the 21.2 per cent annual slide in January.

The export forecasts varied widely, ranging from a 25.4 per cent contraction and an 11.7 per cent jump.

The variation reflects uncertainties over the global economy, supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 cases in China and the fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Taiwan is one of Asia's major exporters, especially of technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global demand for technology gadgets worldwide.

Last month, Taiwan's finance ministry said that February exports could contract 7 per cent to 11 per cent from a year earlier, and drop around 10 per cent in the first quarter.

Inflation in February was estimated to have been 2.69 per cent higher year on year, coming down slightly from a 3.04 per cent rise seen in January, according to the poll.

The trade and inflation data will both be released on Tuesday.