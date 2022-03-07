Taiwan February exports seen rising for 20th straight month - Reuters Poll

TAIPEI : Taiwan's exports likely rose for the 20th straight month in February but at a slower pace, a Reuters poll showed, boosted by sustained demand for chips and hi-tech gadgets despite a week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

Taiwan, a global hub for chip production and a key supplier to Apple Inc, is one of Asia's major exporters of technology goods, and the trade data is seen as an important gauge of world demand for tech gadgets.

Exports last month were expected to have risen 15.5per cent from a year earlier, a Reuters poll of 15 analysts showed, slightly slower than the 16.7per cent gain in January.

The export forecasts ranged between a rise of 7.6per cent and 24.6per cent, reflecting uncertainties over the global economic recovery and ongoing supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first week of February was marked by the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

Separately, the consumer price index (CPI) was expected to have risen 2.7per cent from a year earlier, easing from an increase of 2.84per cent in January.

Trade and inflation data will both be released on Tuesday.

(Poll compiled by Devayani Sathyan, Arsh Mogre and Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Shivani Singh)