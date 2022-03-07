Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Taiwan February exports seen rising for 20th straight month - Reuters Poll
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Taiwan February exports seen rising for 20th straight month - Reuters Poll

Taiwan February exports seen rising for 20th straight month - Reuters Poll

FILE PHOTO: A truck drives in the streets of Keelung, Taiwan, January 7, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

07 Mar 2022 12:16PM (Updated: 07 Mar 2022 12:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI : Taiwan's exports likely rose for the 20th straight month in February but at a slower pace, a Reuters poll showed, boosted by sustained demand for chips and hi-tech gadgets despite a week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

Taiwan, a global hub for chip production and a key supplier to Apple Inc, is one of Asia's major exporters of technology goods, and the trade data is seen as an important gauge of world demand for tech gadgets.

Exports last month were expected to have risen 15.5per cent from a year earlier, a Reuters poll of 15 analysts showed, slightly slower than the 16.7per cent gain in January.

The export forecasts ranged between a rise of 7.6per cent and 24.6per cent, reflecting uncertainties over the global economic recovery and ongoing supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first week of February was marked by the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

Separately, the consumer price index (CPI) was expected to have risen 2.7per cent from a year earlier, easing from an increase of 2.84per cent in January.

Trade and inflation data will both be released on Tuesday.

(Poll compiled by Devayani Sathyan, Arsh Mogre and Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Shivani Singh)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us