Taiwan fund assets expected to rise to T$30 trillion: industry executive

TAIPEI, March 12 : Taiwan’s investment fund industry is on the verge of an aggressive expansion, with total onshore and offshore assets under management (AUM) expected to surge to T$30 trillion ($968 billion) within the next three years, the chairman of Taiwan's investment fund industry association said in a recent interview. The forecast represents a nearly 36 per cent surge from the current T$22 trillion, reflecting a shift in local investment habits from single stock selection to exchange traded funds (ETFs) that provide broader market exposure, Paul You, chairman of Taiwan's Securities Investment Trust & Consulting Association, told Reuters.