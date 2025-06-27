Taiwan to impose anti-dumping duties on Chinese beer, steel for four months

TAIPEI: Taiwan's finance ministry said on Friday (Jun 27) it would impose anti-dumping duties on Chinese-made beer and hot-rolled steel for four months starting on Jul 3, citing substantial damage to Taiwan's industry.

The duties on Chinese-made beer will be as high as 64.14 per cent while for steel they will be as high as 20.15 per cent, the ministry said in a statement.

"These products have caused substantial damage to the domestic industry, and in order to prevent the industry from continuing to suffer during the period of the investigation, the products would be subject to temporary anti-dumping duties," the ministry said.

China's Ministry of Commerce did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China has previously imposed its own anti-dumping duties on some Taiwan-made products, including last month on POM copolymers, a type of engineering plastic.