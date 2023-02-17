Taiwan Jan export orders seen falling for fifth month: Reuters poll

TAIPEI : Orders for Taiwan's exports likely contracted for a fifth month in January and at a faster clip than the prior month, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as global demand for the island's technology-related goods continues to slow.

The median forecast from a poll of 11 economists was for export orders to fall by 25.0 per cent from a year earlier. Forecasts ranged for a contraction of between 17 per cent and 31.8 per cent.

Taiwan's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, fell 23.2 per cent in December.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for high-tech gadgets and Asian exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The island's manufacturers, including the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants including Apple Inc.

The data for January will be released on Monday.

