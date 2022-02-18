Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Taiwan January export orders seen rising for 23rd straight month - Reuters poll
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Taiwan January export orders seen rising for 23rd straight month - Reuters poll

Taiwan January export orders seen rising for 23rd straight month - Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen stacked up at Keelung port, northern Taiwan, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

18 Feb 2022 12:48PM (Updated: 18 Feb 2022 12:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI : Taiwan's export orders likely rose in January for the 23rd straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, supported by sustained global demand for semiconductors and tech products.

The median forecast from a poll of 13 economists expects export orders to rise 12.0per cent from the year-ago period. Forecasts for growth ranged from 4.1per cent to as high as 24.4per cent.

The island's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, rose 12.1per cent from a year earlier to $67.9 billion in December, the highest monthly figure on record.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asian exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The island's manufacturers, including the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants including Apple Inc.

The data for January will be released on Monday.

(Poll compiled by Devayani Sathyan and Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us