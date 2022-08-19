Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Taiwan July export order growth seen slowing on cooling demand: Reuters poll
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Taiwan July export order growth seen slowing on cooling demand: Reuters poll

Taiwan July export order growth seen slowing on cooling demand: Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: A cargo ship is pictured at a port in Keelung, Taiwan, January 7, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

19 Aug 2022 12:17PM (Updated: 19 Aug 2022 12:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI : Taiwan's export orders likely grew for a third consecutive month in July, but at less than half the pace of the previous month as global demand cools, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The median forecast from a poll of 11 economists was for export orders to rise 3.6 per cent from a year earlier. Forecasts ranged for an expansion of between 1.1 per cent and 7.5 per cent.

The island's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, unexpectedly fell for the first time in two years in April. Orders shrank 5.5 per cent from a year earlier to $51.9 billion, taking a larger-than-expected hit from COVID-19 lockdowns in China and broader global supply chain disruptions.

But they returned to growth in May and June. In June orders went up 9.5 per cent from a year earlier to $58.83 billion.

The government has predicted July orders to be between 0.4 per cent and 3.1 per cent higher than the year before.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asian exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The island's manufacturers, including the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants including Apple Inc.

The data for July will be released on Monday.

(Poll compiled by Devayani Sathyan and Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.