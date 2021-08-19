Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Taiwan July export orders seen rising for 17th straight month
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Taiwan July export orders seen rising for 17th straight month

Taiwan July export orders seen rising for 17th straight month

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks under Taiwan's landmark building Taipei 101 in Taipei, Taiwan July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

19 Aug 2021 01:19PM (Updated: 19 Aug 2021 01:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI : Taiwan's export orders likely rose in July for the 17th consecutive month, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, buoyed by strong sustained demand for technology products during lockdowns as millions of people work from home and take classes remotely.

The median forecast from a poll of 12 economists expects export orders to jump 20.85per cent from the year-ago period. Forecasts for growth ranged from 14per cent to 30per cent.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asia's exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The island's June export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, leapt 31.1per cent year-on-year to US$53.73 billion.

Taiwan's manufacturers, such as the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants including Apple Inc.

The data for July will be released on Friday.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee, reporting by Ben Blanchard; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us