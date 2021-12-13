Chip giant Taiwan's energy security on the line with LNG referendum

TAOYUAN, Taiwan: Taiwanese voters will decide this Saturday (Dec 18) on a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal considered key for the chipmaking powerhouse to secure its energy supply but facing attacks from conservationists - and from an opposition party eager to wrong-foot the government.

The referendum, which seeks to relocate the project away from an ancient algal reef and would likely delay it for years, has a reasonable chance of passing, some polls have shown.

At stake for the government is not just averting future power cuts, like those in May during a drought and heat wave, but an environmental policy that moves away from polluting coal and nuclear power, towards greener and renewable alternatives.

"If we can't build this third LNG terminal, we will really have an electricity supply problem," Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua told reporters last month.

The project would make the Datan Power Plant the island's biggest while advancing the government's goal of boosting LNG to produce half its power by 2025.

It would also help to supply Taiwan's semiconductor plants, thrust into the spotlight by a global chip shortage that has crimped supplies of cars and electronics. They require vast amounts of energy and water.

In 2019, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's (TMSC) electricity consumption was about 5 per cent of Taiwan's total, according to a Bernstein report.

Mark Li, a Bernstein semiconductor analyst, said TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple supplier, has for years worked with the government to ensure that Taiwan's power supply will increase as the company expands.

"They've been talking to the government to make sure there wouldn't be long-term outages that become a real issue for the company," Li said.

When Taiwan faced its worst drought in more than half a century this year, the government prioritised water for households and industry over irrigation, while companies ordered in truckloads of water and set up generators for power cuts.