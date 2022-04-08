Logo
Taiwan March exports hit new record, Ukraine war clouds outlook
FILE PHOTO: A cargo ship is pictured at a port in Keelung, Taiwan, January 7, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

08 Apr 2022 04:55PM (Updated: 08 Apr 2022 04:55PM)
TAIPEI : Taiwan's exports rose for a 21st straight month in March to a new record in line with forecasts, boosted by continued strong tech demand, though the government warned of continued supply chain uncertainty and the effect of the war in Ukraine.

Exports last month jumped 21.3per cent from a year earlier to $43.5 billion, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday, the highest monthly figure on record.

A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast a 21per cent rise for the month, compared with a 34.8per cent leap in February.

The ministry attributed the March growth to strong demand for electronic components as well as semiconductors, and companies increasing orders to ensure supplies to customers.

Exports of electronics components rose 35.6per cent in March to $18.24 billion, also a monthly record, with semiconductor exports surging 38.2per cent from a year earlier.

Many companies expect global chip shortages to last at least for the rest of the year, which will continue to fill Taiwanese semiconductor firms' order books.

Firms such as TSMC, the world's largest contract chip-maker, are major suppliers to Apple Inc and other global tech giants, as well as providers of chips for auto companies and lower-end consumer electronics.

Earlier on Friday, TSMC reported March sales of T$171.97 billion ($5.95 billion), up 33.2per cent from the same period last year.

The finance ministry said "enormous" demand for chips would continue to drive exports, but warned of uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing war in Ukraine, supply chain bottlenecks and inflation.

Ministry official Beatrice Tsai said the second quarter would likely continue to see double-digit growth, but that it was "hard to see" rapid growth continuing in the second half.

March exports to China, Taiwan's largest trading partner, grew an annual 13.4per cent to $18.03 billion, compared with a 39.9per cent on-year rise in February, while exports to the United States jumped 36.6per cent, slightly slower than the 40.3per cent rise recorded the previous month.

Imports leapt 20.3per cent, in line with economists' expectations of a 20.5per cent rise, after an increase of 35.3per cent in February.

Taiwan could see April exports increase in the range of 13per cent to 17per cent from a year earlier, the finance ministry said.

($1 = 28.8830 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Source: Reuters

