Taiwan March exports seen rising for 21st straight month

TAIPEI : Taiwan's exports likely rose for the 21st straight month in March but at a slower pace, a Reuters poll showed, boosted by sustained demand for chips and hi-tech gadgets.

Taiwan, a global hub for chip production and a key supplier to Apple Inc, is one of Asia's major exporters of technology goods, and the trade data is seen as an important gauge of world demand for tech gadgets.

Exports last month were expected to have risen 21per cent from a year earlier, a Reuters poll of 17 analysts showed, slower than the 34.8per cent leap in February.

The export forecasts ranged between a rise of 10per cent and 25per cent, reflecting uncertainties over the global economic recovery and ongoing supply chain disruptions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Separately, the consumer price index (CPI) was expected to have risen 2.9per cent from a year earlier, a faster clip from an increase of 2.36per cent in February.

The trade and inflation data will both be released on Friday.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee and Devayani Sathyan; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)