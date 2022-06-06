Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Taiwan May exports seen rising for 23rd month, but more slowly
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Taiwan May exports seen rising for 23rd month, but more slowly

Taiwan May exports seen rising for 23rd month, but more slowly

FILE PHOTO: A cargo ship is pictured at a port in Keelung, Taiwan, January 7, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

06 Jun 2022 12:30PM (Updated: 06 Jun 2022 01:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI: Taiwan's exports likely rose for the 23rd straight month in May but more slowly than in April, hit by pandemic-control lockdowns in China and effects of the war in Ukraine, a Reuters poll showed.

Taiwan, a global hub for chip production and a key supplier to Apple Inc, is one of Asia's major exporters of technology goods, so the trade data is seen as an important gauge of world demand for tech gadgets.

Exports last month were estimated to have risen 13 per cent from a year earlier, a Reuters poll of 17 analysts showed, slower than the 18.8 per cent jump in April.

The export forecasts ranged between rises of 5 per cent and 20 per cent, reflecting uncertainties over the global economic recovery and supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19 lockdowns in eastern China and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Separately, the consumer price index was expected to have risen 3.3 per cent from a year earlier, a slightly slower rate from an increase of 3.38 per cent in the 12 months to April.

The inflation data will be released on Tuesday and trade data will come on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

Taiwan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us