Taiwan Nov exports seen surging for 17th month in a row: Reuters poll

TAIPEI : Taiwan's exports likely rose for a 17th straight month in November, a Reuters poll showed, boosted by sustained demand for chips and technology, and ahead of the key end-of-year holiday shopping season.

Taiwan, a global hub for chip production and a key supplier to Apple Inc, is one of Asia's major exporters of technology goods, and the trade data is seen as an important gauge of world demand for tech gadgets.

Exports last month were expected to rise 23.3per cent from a year earlier, a Reuters poll of 20 analysts showed, slightly slowing from a 24.6per cent gain in October.

The export forecasts ranged widely between a rise of 10per cent and 33per cent, reflecting uncertainties over the global economic recovery and ongoing supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Separately, the consumer price index (CPI) was expected to rise 2.5per cent from a year earlier, compared with an increase of 2.58per cent in October.

The trade and inflation data will both be released on Tuesday.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Rashmi Aich)