Taiwan probes four firms accused of helping China's Huawei

TAIPEI: Taiwan's government has opened an investigation into four companies named in a media report as conducting business with firms linked to United States-sanctioned Huawei in China, and is considering tighter rules on key technologies.

Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said the ministry would be looking into whether the firms' activities in China "matched up" with their initial investment approval from the island's government.

"If not, then the highest permitted fine is up to NT$25 million (US$775,300)," she said.

Wang did not give details on what rules the companies might have broken. She said earlier this week they had been engaged in low-end work like handling wastewater.

A Bloomberg news report this week said the firms had been working with Huawei-connected firms to build infrastructure for chip plants.