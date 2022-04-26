Taiwan Q1 economic growth seen slowing, but exports strong: Reuters poll

TAIPEI : Taiwan's trade-reliant economy is expected to have expanded at a slower pace in the first quarter, supported by strong exports though unable to match the barnstorming pace of the last three months of 2021, a Reuters poll showed.

Gross domestic product (GDP) likely grew 2.9 per cent in January-March versus a year earlier, the poll of 18 economists shows, after it rose 4.86 per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter.

Policymakers have said they expect full-year 2022 growth of around 4 per cent, slower than the 6.45 per cent logged for 2021, which was the fastest rate in over a decade since it expanded 10.25 per cent in 2010.

Economists' forecasts for preliminary GDP data due on Thursday varied widely from growth of 2.5 per cent to as high as 5 per cent.

Kevin Wang, an economist at Taishin Securities Investment Advisory Co, said first quarter exports were stronger than expected, but consumer spending was weaker, and with inflation high there is a risk full-year forecasts will have to be downgraded.

"The U.S. Federal Reserve is quite hawkish in fighting inflation, but it is not expected to push the economy into recession, but it will slow down the pace of economic recovery," he said.

"The Fed's actions will weaken Asian currencies and the Taiwan dollar, which will benefit Taiwan's exports, but it will put more pressure on inflation, and the Taiwan central bank will move faster in raising interest rates."

As a key hub in the global technology supply chain for giants such as Apple Inc, Taiwan's economy has outperformed many of its regional peers.

A global shortage of semiconductors has swelled order books for Taiwanese chip-makers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC). Its first quarter sales rose an on-year 35.5 per cent to T$491.08 billion ($16.76 billion).

Taiwan's exports in the first quarter jumped 23.5 per cent year-on-year.

The economy in China, Taiwan's largest trading partner, grew a better-than-expected 4.8 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter, but the risk of a sharp slowdown over coming months has risen as sweeping COVID-19 curbs and the Ukraine war take a heavy toll.

Taiwan's preliminary figures will be released in a statement with minimal commentary. Revised figures will be released a few weeks later, with more details and forward-looking forecasts.

($1 = 29.3090 Taiwan dollars)

(Poll compiled by Arsh Mogre and Carol Lee; Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Sam Holmes)