Taiwan to review TSMC investment in US, cabinet spokesperson says

TAIPEI : Taiwan's cabinet spokesperson said on Tuesday that the government will take into account TSMC's development and Taiwan's position in the global chips industry when reviewing the chip foundry's investment plans in the United States.

Michelle Lee said the Taiwanese government's position on overseas investment was to view it positive if it contributed to the globalisation of its industry and raised the country's overall competitiveness.

TSMC plans to make a fresh $100 billion investment in the United States that would involve building five additional chip facilities in the country in coming years, its CEO announced with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday.