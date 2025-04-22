Logo
Taiwan says buying more US gas, oil is a focus in tariff talks
Taiwan says buying more US gas, oil is a focus in tariff talks

FILE PHOTO: Model of LNG tanker is seen in front of the U.S. flag in this illustration taken May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

22 Apr 2025 04:35PM
TAIPEI :Increasing purchases of U.S. natural gas and oil is a focus of Taiwan's tariff talks with the United States, President Lai Ching-te said on Tuesday.

Lai has pledged to seek a zero tariff regime with the United States and buy more from and invest more in the country, as he seeks to head off U.S. President Donald Trump's wide-ranging import tariffs, most of which are currently on hold.

Speaking to environmental groups in the presidential office, Lai called for support for the import of more energy from the United States.

"Increasing purchases from the United States, including natural gas, oil, and other essential national energy sources, is not only the next focus of the tariff negotiations between Taiwan and the U.S., but also an important part of Taiwan's efforts to strengthen its energy autonomy and resilience," his office cited him as saying.

Taiwan's economy minister said earlier this month that the island could increase the percentage of liquefied natural gas (LNG) it gets from the U.S. by one-third to help narrow the trade deficit.

Taiwan currently only gets around 10 per cent of its LNG from the United States, with most coming from Australia and Qatar.

Taiwan's government has said talks so far with the United States on the tariff issue have been smooth.

Taiwan had been due to be hit with a 32 per cent import tariff.

Source: Reuters
