Taiwan says will it keep talking to US on forex policies

TAIPEI : Taiwan's central bank said on Saturday it has smooth communication channels with the U.S. Treasury Department and will keep talking with them about foreign exchange policies, after the United States kept the island on a monitoring list.

Treasury said on Friday it found that no major U.S. trading partners had manipulated their currencies for an export advantage and ended "enhanced analysis" for Switzerland after the country met only one of three manipulation criteria.

In its semi-annual currency report, the department said Switzerland remains on a "monitoring list" for close attention to foreign exchange and economic policies, along with six other trading partners: China, Taiwan, South Korea, Germany, Malaysia and Singapore.

Taiwan's central bank responded that its communication channels with the U.S. Treasury were "smooth".

"In the future, the two sides will continue to communicate on issues such as overall economic and exchange rate policies on the basis of good interactions," it said.