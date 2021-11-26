Taiwan sees economy growing this year at best pace in a decade

TAIPEI: Taiwan's economy will grow at its fastest pace in more than a decade in 2021, the statistics office said on Friday (Nov 26), upgrading its outlook on an expected strong performance in exports for the tech heavyweight island.

The revision came as the statistics office nudged up its export growth forecast for this year, with global demand for the island's technology products buoyed by a work-and-study-from-home boom during the COVID-19 pandemic, as workers and students rushed to buy smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to rise 6.09 per cent this year, the fastest pace since it expanded 10.25 per cent in 2010, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said, and up from a growth forecast of 5.88 per cent made in August.