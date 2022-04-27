Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Taiwan sees 'relatively small' hit from China lockdowns, Ukraine war
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Taiwan sees 'relatively small' hit from China lockdowns, Ukraine war

Taiwan sees 'relatively small' hit from China lockdowns, Ukraine war

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and carrying umbrellas walk on the street during a rainy day in Taipei, Taiwan, November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih

27 Apr 2022 12:32PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2022 12:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI : Taiwan is taking a cautious approach but at the moment sees only a "relatively small" impact on its economy from both COVID-19 lockdowns in eastern China around Shanghai and the war in Ukraine, a senior minister said on Wednesday.

Taiwan, a major semiconductor producer, has a trade dependent economy that is expected to have grown 2.9 per cent on-year in the first quarter, slowing from 4.86 per cent for the previous quarter, with exports holding up well but weaker domestic consumption.

China has locked down Shanghai and neighbouring Kunshan city to control a COVID-19 outbreak, impacting operations of many Taiwanese firms, especially in the key electronics components sector.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said some Taiwanese companies there were relying on existing stocks, while others were postponing deliveries, and the government was keeping a close watch on developments.

"As for Taiwan's own GDP, we look upon with caution the Russia-Ukraine war and China's lockdown, but at present the impact on Taiwan is relatively small," she added.

Taiwan, which releases its preliminary first quarter gross domestic product number on Thursday, does not have a major trading relationship with either Russia or Ukraine, though it has joined Western-led sanctions on Moscow.

Taiwanese officials have repeatedly pointed to the island's good economic fundamentals, including exports which in the first quarter jumped 23.5 per cent year-on-year.

Still, the stock market has taken a battering, with the main index down around 10 per cent so far this year.

Speaking earlier on Wednesday at parliament, Finance Minister Su Jain-rong said the National Stabilisation Fund, a formal government mechanism to intervene in the stock market in case of large fluctuations, was looking at market movements closely.

But Taiwan's economy is good, he said, pointing to exports and domestic investment, and there's no need to hold a meeting of the fund for now, which is how the government flags it is going to intervene in the market.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us