Taiwan set to extend stock day trading tax break : Source

TAIPEI: Taiwan is set on Thursday (Aug 19) to extend a tax break for day trading on the stock market for another three years, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, as it looks to support the bourse.

The government reduced the tax to 0.15 per cent from 0.3 per cent in 2017, but that policy had been set to end this year.

In a statement late Wednesday, Taiwan's Cabinet said it would discuss at its weekly meeting on Thursday an amendment to the tax code for stock trading.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that referred to the day trading tax break, and a consensus had already been reached to extend it for three more years.

"It's to extend it for three more years, with the rate the same," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The proposal would still need to be approved by parliament.

Taiwan's benchmark stock index closed up 1 per cent on Wednesday on speculation the tax break would be extended, snapping a nine-session loosing streak.