Taiwan short-selling curbs extended again amid tariff uncertainty

TAIPEI :Taiwan's top financial regulator said on Saturday it would extend temporary curbs on the short-selling of shares to help ensure stock market stability, and did not give an end date for when the restrictions might be lifted.

The curbs were first imposed on April 6 after the United States imposed sweeping import tariffs, prompting global market turmoil. Intially imposed for one week, they were then extended for a further week.

In a statement, Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission said the curbs would continue, without saying when they might end.

U.S. tariff policy and the outcome of negotiations with other countries are still highly uncertain, and there will continue to be "fluctuations" on global stock markets, it added.

If there are significant changes on the market, the regulator said it would "adjust the relevant measures accordingly to maintain market stability and investors' interests". It did not elaborate.

Short sellers borrow shares they expect to fall, aiming to repay the loan for less later to pocket the difference.