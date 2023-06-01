Logo
Taiwan to sign first deal under new trade framework with US
Taiwan to sign first deal under new trade framework with US

FILE PHOTO: Flags of Taiwan and U.S. are placed for a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

01 Jun 2023 07:32AM
TAIPEI : Taiwan's government expects to sign the first deal with the United States under a new trade talks framework on Thursday, it said in a brief statement.

Source: Reuters

