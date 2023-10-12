Taiwan urges progress on EU investment deal as bloc courts chip firms

TAIPEI: A Taiwanese minister on Thursday (Oct 12) urged the European Union (EU) to make "effective" progress on talks on a long-stalled investment deal, as the bloc courts closer links to major chipmakers based on the tech powerhouse island, notably Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (TSMC).

Taiwan has repeatedly pushed for the conclusion of a Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA) with the EU, saying it would help encourage more Taiwanese investment, especially from chip companies.

The EU identified Taiwan as a candidate for a BIA in 2015, but no talks have taken place on the issue.

The bloc has been courting Taiwan as a "like-minded" potential partner under the European Chips Act to encourage more semiconductor production in Europe and lessen dependence on Asia, despite the lack of formal ties with the Chinese-claimed island.

China views Taiwan as part of its own territory, meaning Beijing routinely objects to any high-level interactions or agreements by foreign governments with Taipei, making a BIA diplomatically complex.

Speaking at a Taiwan-EU investment forum in Taipei, attended by both Taiwan's president and the de facto EU ambassador to Taipei, the head of Taiwan's economic planning agency said it and the EU shared the values of democracy and freedom.