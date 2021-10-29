Taiwanese battery maker ProLogium likely valued at US$2-US$3 billion in new funding round

Logo
Taiwan's ProLogium raises US$326 million for solid-state lithium mass production
29 Oct 2021 01:59PM (Updated: 29 Oct 2021 02:30PM)
SHANGHAI :Taiwan's ProLogium Technology Co has raised a total of US$326 million in its latest funding round from Primavera Capital Group, SoftBank China Venture Capital and others, that likely valued the solid-state lithium battery maker at US$2-US$3 billion.

The company plans to use the capital to expand its mass production of solid-state lithium batteries in Asia, Europe and the United States between 2023 and 2025, it said in a statement on Friday.

Solid-state batteries could be game changer for EVs by storing more energy, charging faster and offering greater safety than liquid lithium-ion batteries, helping accelerate the shift away from fossil fuel-powered cars.

ProLogium aims to go public in the United States earliest by next year, two people with direct knowledge told Reuters, adding that the company was valued at US$2 billion to US$3 billion after the latest round of fundraising.

ProLogium didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The battery maker, which is yet to deliver any battery product to automakers, have signed strategic cooperation agreements with Chinese EV makers Nio and Enovate, according to the company's website.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan，and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Source: Reuters

