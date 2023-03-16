Logo
Business

Taiwanese financial sector has low exposure to Credit Suisse -regulator
Business

Taiwanese financial sector has low exposure to Credit Suisse -regulator

Taiwanese financial sector has low exposure to Credit Suisse -regulator

A view shows logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse in front of an office building in Zurich, Switzerland March 16, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

16 Mar 2023 07:03PM (Updated: 16 Mar 2023 07:03PM)
TAIPEI : The Taiwanese financial sector's exposure to Credit Suisse is low and "controllable", the island's financial regulator said on Thursday.

Taiwanese insurers - large investors on global bond markets - have the highest exposure at T$108.2 billion ($3.54 billion), the regulator said, which is only around 0.35 per cent of their total overseas assets.

The overall level of exposure is "within a controllable range", it said.

Credit Suisse on Thursday said it would borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss central bank to shore up liquidity and investor confidence after a slump in its shares intensified fears about a global financial crisis.

($1 = 30.6080 Taiwan dollars)

Source: Reuters

