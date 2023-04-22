Logo
Taiwan's Apple supplier Quanta plans Vietnam factory
22 Apr 2023 12:54PM (Updated: 22 Apr 2023 12:54PM)
HANOI : Apple supplier Quanta Computer plans to set up a factory in northern Vietnam, the Vietnamese government said.

The company, a MacBook contract manufacturer, on Friday signed an agreement with the authorities of Nam Dinh province, 90 km (56 miles) south of Hanoi, to construct the facility at an industrial park there, the government said in a statement late on Friday.

The facility, which would be Quanta's 9th factory globally, would initially cover an area of 22.5 hectares, the statement said, without giving its capacity nor a time frame for the construction.

Local media said on Saturday Quanta would invest $120 million in the factory.

Source: Reuters

