Taiwan’s ASE sees 2025 advanced packaging and testing revenue more than doubling to $1.6 billion

TAIPEI : ASE Technology Holding Co., the world's largest chip packaging and testing provider, said on Thursday it expects its revenue from leading-edge advanced packaging and testing to more than double to $1.6 billion this year, as global demand for AI chips surges.

ASE CFO Joseph Tung said on an earnings call that 2024 revenue from this segment was $600 million, up from $250 million in 2023.

Of the projected billion-dollar increase in revenue in 2025, Tung said 75 per cent will come from leading edge packaging and 25 per cent from advanced testing.

ASE’s subsidiary, Siliconware Precision Industries, has been a key supplier to Nvidia for the past 27 years.