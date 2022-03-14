Taiwan's ASUS says Russia shipments at a halt, after Ukraine urges exit

TAIPEI: Taiwanese personal computer maker ASUS said on Monday (Mar 14) that its shipments to Russia are at an "effective standstill" and that it abides by international regulations, after a Ukraine minister asked it to leave the country.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's deputy prime minister and minister of digital transformation, tweeted a letter on Thursday to ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih calling on the company to end its business in Russia. Moscow has invaded Ukraine in what the Russian government calls a "special military operation".

"@ASUS, Russians have no moral right to use your brilliant technology! It's for peace, not for war!" Fedorov said in a separate tweet.

The company, formally called ASUSTeK Computer Inc, said in a statement that it was "deeply concerned about the growing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine".

"ASUS routinely abides by all international regulations, and this situation - combined with complex challenges across supply chain, logistics and banking, plus other factors - has created an effective standstill of shipments to the Russian market," it added.