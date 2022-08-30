Logo
Taiwan's China Airlines to buy 16 Boeing 787s in US$4.6 billion deal
A passenger jet of Taiwan's China Airlines at Taipei Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, Jun 8, 2020. (File photo: Reuters/Ann Wang)

30 Aug 2022 04:54PM (Updated: 30 Aug 2022 05:37PM)
Taiwan's China Airlines said on Tuesday (Aug 30) it would buy 16 Boeing Co 787 widebody planes to replace its ageing fleet of Airbus A330s following a widely-watched contest held against the backdrop of regional tensions.

The politically sensitive deal worth US$4.6 billion at list prices was announced by the government-backed carrier weeks after a visit to Taipei by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered Beijing and stoked Sino-US trade tensions.

Boeing, which is trying to rebuild its business in China, was seen as the front-runner but had been at pains to avoid using her visit to actively lobby for a 787 deal, industry sources told Reuters earlier this month.

Source: Reuters/ng

