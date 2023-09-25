Logo
Business

Taiwan's CPC Corp seeks second jet fuel cargo this year
Business

Taiwan's CPC Corp seeks second jet fuel cargo this year

25 Sep 2023 05:07PM
SINGAPORE : Taiwan's CPC Corp is seeking to procure a jet fuel cargo for delivery between mid-October and early November via a spot tender, a second such purchase this year, an official document on its website showed on Monday.

The state-owned refiner is looking to buy at least 300,000 barrels of jet fuel for Oct. 15-Nov. 5 delivery, the document showed.

The tender closes on Sept. 26, with validity to Sept. 28.

The purchase was attributed to inventory replenishment as CPC's current refinery production is curtailed, with a portion of its Talin refinery under maintenance from Sept. 18 to around a month later, two sources familiar with the matter said.

CPC Corp's previous jet fuel purchase was for an August delivery cargo at a premium of more than $1 a barrel to free-on-board Singapore quotes, Reuters records showed.

Source: Reuters

