Taiwan's CPC Corp sticks to refinery maintenance plans despite fire

SINGAPORE : Taiwan's state-run refiner CPC Corp is sticking to its maintenance schedule despite a fire at its Talin refinery last week, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The company plans to restart the 100,000 barrel-per-day No. 10 crude distillation unit (CDU) at the refinery in Kaohsiung on Nov. 26 after it went offline on Oct. 30, spokesperson Ray-Chung Chang said.

CPC plans to shut its 50,000-bpd condensate splitter at the same site starting early December for 30-40 days, pending the resumption of operations at the No. 10 CDU, he said.

Separately, the company will shut one of its 100,000-bpd CDUs at its Taoyuan refinery for planned maintenance between early November and early January 2023, the spokesperson said.

CPC Corp has a combined crude processing capacity of 550,000 barrels per day at its Dalin and Taoyuan sites.