Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Taiwan's CPC Corp sticks to refinery maintenance plans despite fire
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Taiwan's CPC Corp sticks to refinery maintenance plans despite fire

01 Nov 2022 05:10PM (Updated: 01 Nov 2022 05:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : Taiwan's state-run refiner CPC Corp is sticking to its maintenance schedule despite a fire at its Talin refinery last week, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The company plans to restart the 100,000 barrel-per-day No. 10 crude distillation unit (CDU) at the refinery in Kaohsiung on Nov. 26 after it went offline on Oct. 30, spokesperson Ray-Chung Chang said.

CPC plans to shut its 50,000-bpd condensate splitter at the same site starting early December for 30-40 days, pending the resumption of operations at the No. 10 CDU, he said.

Separately, the company will shut one of its 100,000-bpd CDUs at its Taoyuan refinery for planned maintenance between early November and early January 2023, the spokesperson said.

CPC Corp has a combined crude processing capacity of 550,000 barrels per day at its Dalin and Taoyuan sites.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.