Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Taiwan's CPC says it has Australia approval for oil field project
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Taiwan's CPC says it has Australia approval for oil field project

Taiwan's CPC says it has Australia approval for oil field project

FILE PHOTO: A logo of CPC Corporation sits on a forecourt canopy at a gas station in Taipei, Taiwan August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

16 Aug 2023 10:08AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI : Taiwan's state-owned energy company CPC said Wednesday it had received Australian government approval to acquire four subbasin permits in oilfields off Western Australia from Carnarvon Energy Ltd.

CPC's subsidiary OPIC Australia Pty Ltd reached the deal with Carnarvon in February, in which Carnarvon agreed to divest a 10 per cent interest in the Dorado oilfield.

Carnarvon said in a February release that it expected to receive $146 million in cash from the investment. This comprises an upfront payment of $56 million on completion of the transaction and another $90 million once a final investment decision is taken on the Dorado development.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.