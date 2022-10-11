Logo
Business

Taiwan's CPC seeks LNG cargoes for Dec-Jan delivery - sources
Taiwan's CPC seeks LNG cargoes for Dec-Jan delivery - sources

FILE PHOTO: The construction site of a planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal is seen, ahead of a referendum on whether to relocate the terminal to protect the algal reef coast of Datan nearby, in Taoyuan, Taiwan November 25, 2021. Picture taken November 25, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Hamacher

11 Oct 2022 05:16PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2022 05:16PM)
SINGAPORE : Taiwan's state refiner, CPC Corp is seeking two to three cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery from December to January in a spot tender, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

The cargoes are sought on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, they said, adding that the discussions are being held on a bilateral basis with selected sellers.

It is not immediately clear when CPC will award the tender.

Asian spot LNG prices have softened in the last three weeks on healthy inventory levels and muted demand from China, the world's second-largest LNG buyer. The average LNG price for November delivery into northeast Asia was last at $34.00 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on Friday. [LNG/]

Source: Reuters

