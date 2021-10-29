Taiwan's economy grows more slowly than expected in Q3 on COVID hit

TAIPEI : Taiwan's economy grew slightly more slowly than expected in the third quarter as coronavirus curbs to contain a local COVID-19 outbreak weighed on consumption, though the island's hi-tech exports remained strong on sustained global demand for chips.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 3.8per cent in July-September from a year earlier, preliminary data from the statistics agency showed on Friday. That was smallest growth since the second quarter of 2020, when the economy gained 0.35per cent.

The reading was below the 4per cent increase forecast in a Reuters poll, and down from a 7.43per cent rise in the second quarter.

The seasonally adjusted annual rate of growth rose 2.27per cent in the third quarter, compared to a 7.86per cent drop in the second quarter.

Headline growth slowed after the government imposed tougher coronavirus restrictions from mid-May to contain a surge in domestic COVID-19 cases.

The government restricted personal gatherings, closed entertainment venues and limited restaurant operations but has since lifted most of those curbs as it managed to get the outbreak under control.

But a surge in exports helped somewhat to offset weak consumption in the quarter, which dropped 5.49per cent on the year.

Total exports rose 30.12per cent year-on-year in U.S. dollar terms in the third quarter, the statistics agency said.

Taiwan's electronics exports have been buoyed by a work-from-home trend during the pandemic and strong demand for new technologies such as 5G and artificial intelligence.

(Reporting by Keanny Kao and Yimou Lee; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)