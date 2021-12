SINGAPORE : Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp, a major fuel exporter in Asia, plans to shut three refining units in March for extensive maintenance, spokesman KY Lin said.

These include its No. 1 crude distillation unit (CDU), its No. 2 residual desulphuriser (RDS) and its No. 2 residual fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC), Lin told Reuters.

Formosa operates three CDUs with a capacity of 180,000 bpd each at its complex in Mailiao.

