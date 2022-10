SINGAPORE : Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp plans to shut one of its three crude distillation units (CDU) and one of its residual desulphurisation (RDS) units at the Mailiao refinery from around mid-October for planned maintenance.

The company will shut its No 3 CDU unit from Oct. 21 to Nov. 15, spokesman KY Lin said.

The No. 2 RDS unit will be offline from Oct. 11 to Nov. 16, he added.

The company has a crude processing capacity of 540,000 barrels per day.